Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 20 | Alexander-Arnold is the best right back in the world!
Alexander-Arnold's performance in recent times has led to a sense of admiration from Goal.com readers as the he was voted as the "best right-back in the world" beating out like minded compatriots to be the second player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 20 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Alexander-Arnold led the table with 41% of the votes (2300) beating out Joshua Kimmich who had a close battle with the winner as he got 34% of votes. They were followed by Real Madrid's righ-back Dani Carvajal with 15% of votes and Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo who got fourth and fifth respectively.
Stay tuned to this space as we ask for your help to identify the best center-back soon