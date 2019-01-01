Giroud targets passing Platini after moving beyond Trezeguet with 35th France goal

The Chelsea striker found the target again in a meeting with Iceland and the World Cup winner is now eyeing second spot on an all-time list

Olivier Giroud has Michel Platini in his sights after moving third among 's all-time top scorers with his 35th international goal in the victory over .

The World Cup holders made it two wins from two in their qualifying group by cruising to a 4-0 success over Iceland at the Stade de France on Monday, Giroud scoring France's second goal 22 minutes from time.

It was the forward's 35th goal for his country, a strike that took him past David Trezeguet's eventual total, with only Michel Platini and all-time record scorer Thierry Henry having scored more for Les Bleus.

Henry's haul of 51 may prove beyond 32-year-old Giroud but he conceded overtaking Platini is a target.

"It's a goal," he told M6.

"The most important thing is always collective success, I always put the collective success first.

"But it is true that on the personal level, it is necessary to be decisive.

"I hope to join Platini, we'll see."

Giroud admitted it was special to move past Trezeguet, who he described as an inspiration.

"David Trezeguet was a reference for the position of centre forward, with his characteristics as a striker," Giroud added.

"Of course, I'm happy and proud. I want to continue."

Giroud can expect to continue seeing regular minutes for his country as he boasts the full support of France boss Didier Deschamps.

He has struggled for game time at club level this season, with Maurizio Sarri often favouring other options, and failed to find the target as Les Bleus secured global glory in last summer.

Deschamps, though, is fully aware of the qualities that the former striker brings to the fold, saying of the powerful frontman: "He is less used by his club but when he plays in the , he also scores. His pivotal presence is very useful to the team.

"He comes back from a difficult time, he is an unfairly decried player.

"But his goals, it is necessary to put them at the high level and over the duration, it is not nothing. As long as I select him and he plays, he can get closer [to Platini's total]. I'm not here to help him.

"When he is on the field, he continues to score. He is always there with this desire and this freshness, he must keep that."