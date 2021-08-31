Ryan Giggs, Cesc Fabregas to David Beckham - Who are the top 10 Premier League assist providers of all-time?

Goal takes a look at the top 10 assist providers in Premier League of all-time...

The Premier League has seen an array of creative talent showcase their talent over the years. And it is former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs who is the all-time highest assist provider in the history of the Premier League with 162 assists in 632 appearances.

The Welsh legend is followed by former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas who provided 111 assists in 350 appearances for the two London clubs. Another Manchester United great Wayne Rooney sits in the third position with 103 assists to his name in 491 league appearances for Everton and Manchester United.

Players like Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Lampard, David Silva and David Beckham also features among the top 10 players with the most assists in the league. Among the active Premier League players, only Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool's James Milner feature in this list.

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry and De Bruyne jointly hold the record of providing the most number of assists in a single Premier League season (20) while another former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has the record of assisting in most consecutive Premier League matches (seven).

Here, we take a look at the top 10 players who have provided the most number of assists in the Premier League.

Position Player Club Assists Matches 1 Ryan Giggs Manchester United 162 632 2 Cesc Fabregas Arsenal, Chelsea 111 350 3 Wayne Rooney Manchester United, Everton 103 491 4 Frank Lampard Chelsea, Manchester City 102 609 5 Dennis Bergkamp Arsenal 94 315 6 David Silva Manchester City 93 309 7 Steven Gerrard Liverpool 92 504 8 James Milner Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool 85 565 9 David Beckham Manchester United 80 265 10 Kevin De Bruyne Chelsea, Manchester City 78 181

