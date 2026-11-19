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If Manchester City were to get stung with Financial Fair Play (FFP) penalties that result in them being relegated out of the Premier League, would any superstar performers stick around to play in the Championship? Dietmar Hamann has answered that question for GOAL, with Italian giants Juventus proving that not every household name has to be moved on.

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Superstars stuck with Juventus

The Bianconeri, after becoming caught up in the match-fixing Calciopoli scandal, were stripped of two Serie A titles and relegated into Serie B. Unsurprisingly, several leading figures opted to sever ties with the Turin-based giants - including enigmatic Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Club legend Alessandro del Piero did, however, agree to stay on alongside iconic World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Ballon d’Or winner Pavel Nedved also remained, as well as French forward David Trezeguet and club stalwarts Claudio Marchiso and Giorgio Chiellini.

In the present, Premier League giants City stand accused of breaching FFP regulations - with 114 guilty verdicts hanging over the club. It has been suggested that they could be hit with a points deduction that makes demotion out of the Premier League guaranteed.

Would key men commit to Man City?

A mass exodus of top talent would be expected in the summer 2027 if those sanctions were to be imposed, but several prominent players may commit a year in the EFL. Asked if he could see that happening, former City midfielder Hamann - who was speaking in association with Lottoland Live Casino - told GOAL: “Obviously, they have to look at their finances if they go down because there might be a transfer embargo. But then again, you've got to give them some leeway because obviously they need players.

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“I can see a scenario happening where a few players stay, yes. But then again, how do you obey Financial Fair Play because there'll be players on 100, 200 or 250 grand-a-week and they won't be playing for anything less in the Championship.

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“I just wonder how they do it because I think if they get fined, if they were to go down, I think the Premier League or the EFL, they will look very closely at their finances and can you see three, four, five players on 200 grand-a-week playing in the Championship? I'm not too sure.”

Opportunities in the Championship

While some proven performers would likely remain at the Etihad, the departure of others would free up places in the Blues’ ranks for alternative options to step forward and prove their worth.

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Teenage wonderkid Cavan Sullivan could fall into that category, as he is due to make his way to England when turning 18 in the autumn of 2027. Former USMNT star Brad Friedel has told GOAL of the current Philadelphia Union prodigy being handed an unexpected opportunity to make his mark in English football: “He's still a player that has not played one second in a top league in the world. Let's just fast forward a moment and say they do get a points deduction which gets them relegated. Playing in the Championship might do them a world of good because you might come to a club where he gets an opportunity to play right away.

“If they do get relegated, look back in history, probably the best case for this historically is Juventus. And Juventus, a couple of the icons stayed, but they had a lot of changes at the club as well.

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“So it might be very good for him because he could come in and actually have a chance to play. I think all the players just have to monitor the situation, but it doesn't really get real for them until or unless the sanctions are going to affect their personal careers.”

Man City waiting on final verdict & sanctions

City, who have maintained their innocence throughout a protracted FFP saga, have lodged appeals against the verdicts delivered so far. Final rulings are expected early in 2027, at which point everyone will know where they stand.

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It may be that a tumble down the English top-flight is avoided, as alternative punishments are handed out, or that hasty plans need to be drawn up as head coach Enzo Maresca and his board attempt to piece together promotion-chasing plans for 2027-28.