Ghana's first Fifa World Ranking position for 2021 unveiled

The Black Stars' lack of action in the last three months has been telling on the global order

Ghana's place in the Fifa World Rankings remain unchanged, according to the latest edition of the table announced on Thursday.

The first release of the New Year, February's ranking sees Ghana in the 52nd position between Cameroon and Greece, with no change in total accumulated points.

The lack of movement, which was generally the case of all other nations on the ranking, is a result of the team's inactivity since facing Sudan in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header last November.

The team failed to qualify for the recently held African Nations Championship (Chan) in Cameroon, missing an opportunity to win more points. Thirty-two of the 43 international matches which impacted the latest rankings came from Africa, specifically the Chan tournament.

On the continental level, the Black Stars still hold on to eighth position, just above Mali (54th) and Burkina Faso (58th) in Africa's top 10.

Senegal (20th), Tunisia (26th), Algeria (31st), Morocco (33rd), Nigeria (36th), Egypt (49th) and Cameroon (50th) make up Africa's top seven. Chan cup winners Morocco and runners-up Mali were the biggest upward movers on the February table, moving two and three places respectively. Third-placed Guinea and quarter-finalists Congo also each climbed up a place by one.

In February last year, Ghana were placed 46th in the world and sixth in Africa.

There was no change among the top 32 as Belgium still lead the table in 2021.

France, Brazil, England and Portugal hold the second, third, fourth and fifth positions respectively while Spain, Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico and Italy, in that order, complete the top 10.

Ghana are back in action next month with 2021 Afcon qualifying games against South Africa (away) and Sao Tome and Principe (home). The games are set to conclude the series of matches on the road to Cameroon next year.

Ghana’s highest-ever placing since the ranking’s introduction in August 1993 remains 14th in February 2008, while their worst placement was the 89th position, reached in June 2004.​

According to Fifa, the next edition of the world rankings will be announced on 8th April 2021.