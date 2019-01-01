Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations squad an all-round team - Gyan

The 33-year-old talks about the Black Stars set-up for the June 21-July 19 championship in Egypt

striker Asamoah Gyan believes coach James Appiah's inclusion of some new faces in the (Afcon) squad will boost the team's chances of winning the title.

Ten players in the Black Stars final squad are set to play in the biennial showpiece for the first time, with two of them making their competitive debuts for the west Africans at the tournament.

The competition runs between June 21 and July 19 in .

“It is an all-round team and these new boys are hungry and ready to make the nation proud," Kayserispor ace Gyan said, as reported by Citi Sports.

"They showed some good skills against [in a preparatory game on Saturday] and that is good for the team.

"We will support them with our experience and we will see what happens."

centre-back Kasim Nuhu Adams, Italian-born striker Caleb Ekuban and defender Joseph Aidoo are among the players set to play at the Afcon for the first time.

striker Kwabena Owusu and Serbian-based Samuel Owusu, on the other hand, will make their first competitive appearances for the Black Stars in , having made their international debuts in last week's pre-tournament friendly against Namibia.

"The tournament will not be easy and it is longer than before," Gyan added.

"We will have to play about seven games and it will not be easy. In addition, it will be hot in Egypt in terms of the weather.

"But we will make sure we push harder. We are about to end our training camp and we will be ready for Egypt.

"The fans should keep praying for us and hopefully, we will get there and do what we do best.”

Ghana, who are billed to depart their pre-tournament camp in the United Arab Emirates for Egypt on Friday, will face , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage of the championship.

