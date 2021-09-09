Ghana urged to dissolve Akonnor-led Black Stars technical team after South Africa defeat - Vanderbuye

Pressure is mounting on the national team boss after his team succumbed to Bafana Bafana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Monday

Former Ghana sports minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye believes kicking underperforming CK Akonnor out of the Black Stars coaching job is the right thing to do but acknowledges the timing might be a concern.

Calls for Akonnor’s head continue to intensify following a 1-0 away defeat to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

The result has seen the Stars drop from first to third on Group G’s table after two rounds of matches.

“I hear Akonnor isn’t the only problem. People are pushing for their players to be in the team,” Vanderpuye, who was sports minister when Ghana failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, told Starr FM.

“In the middle of a World Cup qualifying series isn’t the ideal time to change a coach.

“But I’m radical. If I was the GFA boss, I’d sack the entire technical team, not Akonnor alone.”

Akonnor has won only 40 percent of matches played under his tenure. Even more disturbing is the fact that three of his four victories have come against teams placed lower than 120 on the Fifa ranking.

His next assignment is a double-header against Zimbabwe when the World Cup qualifiers resume next month.

“Ghana lost, GFA has fixed an Exco meeting for Friday,” Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Randy Abbey told Asempa FM.

“Black Stars management are yet to send their report. People can discuss but can’t rush FA [to take any decision]. It’s not a panic situation.”

Akonnor was appointed as Ghana boss in January last year, replacing James Kwasi Appiah.

With the Black Stars missing out on the last World Cup in Russia, the current coach has been tasked to steer the team to the next gathering in Qatar, where they are targeting a semi-final appearance to better their quarter-final berth in South Africa.

Akonnor has also been mandated to lead Ghana to victory at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where the four-time champions have been drawn against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C.