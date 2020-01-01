Ghana target Nketiah pushing for Premier League start, admits Arsenal boss Arteta

The Gunners coach talks about the 21-year-old's form ahead of Sunday's fixture at home against Burnley

manager Mikel Arteta has revealed striker Edward Nketiah is in strong contention for a starting spot in Sunday's Premier League meeting with following a good outing in the on Thursday.

The U21 star of Ghanaian descent was on the score sheet in 62 minutes of action as the Gunners secured a 4-2 away victory over Irish side Dundalk in a Group B fixture.

The win in a timely morale booster ahead of Sunday's league tie, the club having succumbed to a 2-0 away loss to in their last match in the championship.

In nine league appearances so far this term, 21-year-old Nketiah has started only one game - a 2-1 win over in October.

"He [Nketiah] has started and he has the possibility to start again [against Burnley]," Arteta has told pressmen, as reported by his club's official website.

"As you said, he’s a goal threat and he’s a player that’s always very close in every action that is around the box.

"He’s lively, he’s got the hunger and he’s only satisfied when he scores, and that’s what we need now, so he’s an option for sure."

Nketiah's strike on Thursday was his third in the Europa League this season and his fifth goal for Arsenal in all competitions so far this campaign, having also found the back of the net in the Premier League and League Cup.

"These boys [young guys] are pushing and pushing," Arteta added.

"You saw the performance of Eddie straight away in the first half, how committed he was, he was going for every ball and Flo [Folarin Balogun] when he came on, the same. Others, the same. We have some top talent here and we need to be a little bit patient with them but I think we're on the right track.

"I hope [it's one of many big nights for them]. It's always good to have games where we can give them an opportunity and they're surrounded by experienced players which is exactly what they need. We are really happy and I think it's a great experience for them."

Born to Ghanaian parents in London, England youth forward Nketiah has been contacted by the Football Association over a possible change of international allegiance to the Black Stars.