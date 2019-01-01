Ghana no longer need Asamoah Gyan's services - brother Baffour on sensational retirement

The former Dinamo Moscow attacker speaks on his brother's decision to bow out of international duty a month before the Africa Cup of Nations

Former international Baffour Gyan has backed his younger brother Asamoah's decision to retire from international football after was stripped of the Black Stars captaincy prior to the in .

In a statement released on Monday, Asamoah - Ghana's most capped and all-time top scorer of 51 goals in 106 matches - cited displeasure about the decision of the technical team, who opted to hand him the less prestigious and more advisory 'General Captain' role for the tournament, usually held by a senior member of the team.

Rumours says deputy skipper Andre Ayew - who has long been involved in a dispute with Gyan over the captaincy - will be named new captain for the June 21-July 19 tournament.

“If you make someone a General Captain, it means you don’t need his services any longer," Baffour told Asempa FM.

"I support my brother in all his decisions.

“I don’t understand why we always have issues with captaincy.

“We are supposed to support anyone who is given the armband."

Gyan, whose selection for the Afcon has also been a huge topic of debate due to concerns over his fitness and form, announced his retirement a day after scoring his third goal in two matches in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Kayserispor striker leaves the international stage 16 years after making his debut against Somalia during a World Cup qualifier in 2003.

He played at every Cup of Nations tournament since 2008 and has also represented Ghana at three World Cup tournaments in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group F at the Afcon finals alongside holders , Benin and Guinea Bissau.