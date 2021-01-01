Ghana new boy Gyasi 'shocked' how Ronaldo remembers him

The 27-year-old shares his joy about his encounters with the Juventus superstar in the Italian Serie A

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi has opened up on his double encounter with Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo in the Italian Serie A this season.

The two players first met during a league game in November when Juventus walked away with a 4-1 away win.

Last month, they came face to face again in the reverse fixture and although the Ghanaian was disappointed to end up on the losing side again, he was excited to receive a jersey from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

“For me, he is an idol and this too is a dream that came true. He is my idol and I dreamt of playing on the same field with him one day. I never thought of it happening so soon,” Gyasi told Joy Sport.

“I remember in the first game, I went to him and spoke with him, but unfortunately he couldn’t give me the jersey.

“In the second game before we started the game, he just came to me and asked 'Gyasi, how are you?' I was shocked, he remembered me!

"I was shocked because how can a whole Cristiano Ronaldo remember me because it has been a long time. Home and away games have a long time gap between them, so maybe he could forget that he promised a jersey."

In the reverse fixture, Ronaldo and Juve recorded a 3-0 home triumph at Allianz Stadium, thanks to a fine second half performance.

“When he came and he hugged me, and asked how I was doing, I was very happy. Very very happy," Gyasi added.

“During the game he was nervous because in the first half we [Spezia] played very well and it was 0-0.

"He had hit the cross bar and I saw him run into the tunnel after the first half so I thought I was not going to get the jersey but I saw him waiting for me in my dressing room and I was shocked.

Article continues below

“After the game, we met in the dressing room and had a chat. He’s a very great player and a great person.”

Born to Ghanaian parents in Italy, Gyasi earned a first-ever Ghana call-up for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe, making his Black Stars debut against the former in a 1-1 draw last week.

He will be hoping to receive a second invitation when the West Africans convene again in June, this time around for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.