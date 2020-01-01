Ghana Football Association offers 1000-plus capacity facility for coronavirus fight

The West African football governing body is enhancing efforts in the battle against the pandemic

The Football Association (GFA) has made its national teams' training facility in Prampram available for usage as a coronavirus isolation centre, the football's governing body has announced.

The gesture forms part of the GFA's efforts against the deadly pandemic which has brought the world to an almost standstill.

Infected persons are being treated at special units and facilities as the disease, also known as Covid-19, has been found to be highly contagious.

More teams

"The Ghana Football Association has offered the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram to the Government of Ghana to use as an isolation centre in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," the GFA announced on its official website on Saturday.

"The Centre of Excellence, which was built in 2003 to accommodate national football teams, has space to house more than 1000 people. This, in the wisdom of the Executive Council, is the GFA’s contribution to the fight against Covid-19.

"The GFA has been running campaigns across platforms to create awareness since the first Covid-19 case was reported in Ghana. The GFA has also suspended all football competitions as a precautionary measure.

"When approved, the Centre could serve patients from Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta regions, taking into consideration its strategic location."

So far, the coronavirus has infected over 1,727,506 persons worldwide, claiming the lives of 105,722.

In Ghana, eight deaths have been recorded from a total of 408 cases.

Article continues below

“Through our Medical Committee, we have gotten in touch with the authorities to make them aware that our facility at Prampram is available for use,” said GFA general secretary Prosper Harrison Addo.

“The Centre of Excellence is spacious and we think, the facility can be of great help to the government in this challenging time.”

Most sports competitions around the world, including all of the GFA's championships, have been halted because of Covid-19 as part of social distancing and isolation preventive measures.

