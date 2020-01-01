Ghana coach Akonnor: Why English football is wrong for new Ajax teenager Kudus

The Black Stars boss shares his thoughts on the transfer of the 19-year-old from Nordsjaelland to Ajax in the Netherlands

coach CK Akonnor believes new Amsterdam signing Mohammed Kudus made a good choice in picking the Dutch giants over clubs in .

The 19-year-old made a switch from Danish side Nordsjaelland last week, penning a five-year deal reportedly worth €9 million.

He was reportedly linked to , and in England before settling for the Eredivisie.

“It's a necessary move he made," Akonnor told Graphic Sports.

"It would have been wrong if he moved to England now because he needs to choose a club where he will get enough playing time," Akonnor told Graphic Sports.

"Once he is fully matured, the English teams would come chasing him so I think it’s good he moved to Ajax where he will be playing more regularly."

Outside England, Kudus was also reportedly linked to German side , , and .

He netted 11 times in 25 league appearances for Nordsjaelland this season before joining Ajax.

“The reason why Holland and Ajax is bringing him in this way is because they can see what I have seen," the former international of Ghanaian descent George Boateng, who played for Eredivisie outfit , told Citi TV.

“He has got such huge potential. What a talent to have among the squad.

“With [Hakim] Ziyech being sold to , they were looking for someone similar to that and found Mohammed Kudus and that says a lot."

Kudus' good showing this season has earned him a nomination for the 2020 Golden Boy award, for which he has advanced from the first round of voting into the Top 80. The gong seeks to honour the most outstanding U21 talent in European football.

After time at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, Kudus transferred to Nordsjaelland in 2018.

In his first term, he scored three times in 26 league outings.

The Accra-born player is a full Ghana international, having made his bow in a 2021 (Afcon) qualifier against in November last year. He scored in the fateful game and was rewarded with another outing as the west Africans faced Sao Tome and Principe four days later.