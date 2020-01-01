Getafe striker Molina denies being involved in match-fixing allegation

Named in media reports about a match-fixing investigation, the Azulones striker has denied any wrongdoing.

striker Jorge Molina defended himself after being named in media reports regarding a match-fixing investigation.

LaLiga clubs and Getafe categorically denied any wrongdoing after reports in suggested a game between the teams was part of a match-fixing investigation.

Getafe and Villarreal drew 2-2 at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on May 18, 2019.

It was the final match of the league season for both sides, one which Getafe needed to win to stand any chance of earning qualification.

El Pais reported the contest was being scrutinised by police as part of Operation Oikos, which is probing an alleged match-fixing group that was profiting from betting on games.

Getafe also said they would consider legal action and staunchly defended their veteran striker Molina, who was named in media reports.

In addition, some of the club's players tweeted their support for him before Molina denied any wrongdoing.

"Regarding the news that has been published about me, I want to say that I have no relationship, knowledge or implication," he said on Instagram.

"It is in the hands of my lawyers and they will take the appropriate legal measures."

Both teams released firm statements on Friday.

"Villarreal CF and its first team absolutely reject the accusations made in recent hours," read the release from the Yellow Submarine.

"Both Villarreal CF and its first team want to underline that they absolutely reject the accusations made in recent hours and want to publicly deny in a categoric and emphatic way the alleged involvement in match fixing during the match against Getafe.

"As previously expressed repeatedly, the club condemns this type of action which harms the essence of sport and competition, and stands by its principles of transparency, ethics, integrity and fair play as fundamental values within the entity's philosophy.

"Villarreal CF will study and weigh up the possibility of taking legal action against this situation."

Getafe offered "its unconditional support to" Molina and "regret the serious violation of his fundamental right to the presumption of innocence".

The statement added: "We want to spread a message of rejection and categorically deny any implication related to this matter.

"Getafe CF publicly condemns this type of conduct and will not tolerate its reputation being tarnished, nor will its integrity be doubted."