Gervinho’s double inspires Parma to victory against Genoa

The 33-year-old scored twice to help the Crusaders clinch their second consecutive win at Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Gervinho bagged a brace to inspire to a 2-1 victory over in Monday’s game.

At 33, the international is not looking to rest on his oars as he delivered yet another impressive display for the Crusaders at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The forward was handed his eighth league start and found the back of the net twice to help his side secure their second win in the 2020-21 season.

More teams

Gervinho opened the scoring with only 10 minutes into the game, hitting his effort beyond goalkeeper Alberto Paleari after receiving a through ball from Juraj Kucka.

The former star then completed his brace with a well-taken strike in the 47th minute of the encounter after capitalizing on a poor defensive display from Genoa.

Three minutes later, Eldor Shomurodov reduced the deficit with a fine strike, leaving goalkeeper Luigi Sepe no chance.

Despite efforts from Rolando Maran’s men, the Crusaders held their nerve to secure all three points at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

🔥👊 FULL TIME 👊🔥



We take home all three points after a hard-fought game. A brace from #Gervinho helps ensure the win.



1-2 to the Crociati😍💛💙#GenoaParma #ForzaParma pic.twitter.com/Jk6i6GEiRD — Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) November 30, 2020

Gervinho featured for the duration of the game in his eighth league appearance for Fabio Liverani’s side in the current campaign.

The victory ensured Parma climbed to the 16th spot on the Serie A table after gathering nine points from nine games.

The Ivory Coast international has been with the Crusaders since the summer of 2018 when he returned to Europe after leaving , where he featured for Hebei Fortune.

The forward has played more than 65 games for Parma and last season he helped them finish in the mid-table.

Gervinho will be expected to continue his blistering performances for the Crusaders when they take on Benevento on December 6.