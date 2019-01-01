Gernot Rohr defends Iheanacho and Mikel snub for Seychelles, Egypt games

Both players are notable omissions from the 23-man squad invited for the country's international outings later this month

forward Kelechi Iheanacho and midfielder John Obi Mikel were dropped from 's squad due to lack of regular playing time and non-readiness, coach Gernot Rohr has confirmed.

The Super Eagles gaffer released a 23-man list to prosecute their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Seychelles on March 22 and a friendly tie against Egypt four days later with both players missing.

The Leicester City star has struggled for form at the King Power Stadium this campaign having scored just a goal so far in the Premier League.

In addition to his poor form, the 22-year-old who has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season is yet to start a league match since December 8 [vs. Hotspur].

Meanwhile, John Obi Mikel has been impressive in the Championship since he joined Middlesbrough on a short-term deal in January.

But the German tactician noted that the 31-year-old ruled himself out of this month's international outings and also warned other players who are not playing consistently at their various clubs ahead of the country's participation in the continental showpiece that will take place in later in June.

"Kelechi [Iheanacho] needs to play in his club. He also needs to take advantage of the international truce to show his qualities to his new coach," Rohr told Caf website.

"I give him time but there is danger for the for those who do not play regularly in their club. The final list for the Afcon is far from being made for anyone.

"He [Mikel] has arrived in Middlesbrough recently. He told me he was not ready and needs to work after his knee injury in . He did not play all winter either.

"He has been not ruled out for the Afcon but could not make the match in Asaba. We will see for the future."

Midtjylland star Paul Onuachu, scorer of 14 goals in the Danish Superliga, is one of the players handed their debut call-ups and Rohr is looking forward to seeing the 24-year-old boost his team's frontline.

"He has the experience of Europe at the age of 24 years. His size is obviously his strength and the beautiful goals scored in the Danish championship. This is another profile for us in attack," he added.