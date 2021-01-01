Germany's World Cup qualifier to go ahead despite Hofmann testing positive for coronavirus

The Gladbach midfielder is in self-isolation following the Covid-19 test result, with Die Mannschaft's clash with Iceland still due to go ahead

Germany's World Cup qualifier against Iceland will go ahead despite Gladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann having tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesman for the German football association (DFB) has insisted that the clash will go ahead after speaking with the relevant authorities, despite the positive test result having been recorded on Thursday.

The World Cup qualification clash between Germany and Iceland kicks off at 19.45 GMT at MSV Duisburg's Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena.

What's been said?

The DFB have released a statement confirming that a member of their squad had recorded a positive Covid-19 test, with Goal and SPOX having established that the player in question is Gladbach midfielder Hofmann.

The statement read : "The PCR testing of players and staff in the national team's quarters showed a positive test result ahead of the World Cup qualification match against Iceland on Thursday evening.

"In close cooperation with the Dusseldorf health department, the national player who tested positive and is currently symptom free was immediately isolated."

Green light to play

Despite Hofmann's positive test, Germany's strict adherence to safety rules has resulted in health authorities having given the team the go-ahead to play the fixture against Iceland.

DFB spokesman Jens Grittner said: "The match will definitely be played."

What's next?

Germany will follow up their Iceland clash with a trip to Romania, with another home date against North Macedonia the last of three qualifiers to be played before the resumption of club football.

