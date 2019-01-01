Live Scores
T. Weah

George Weah’s son Timothy Weah joins new Celtic teammates in Dubai

Comments()
Getty Images
Timothy Weah joins new Celtic teammates in Dubai.

The 18-year-old is on loan to Celtic from PSG until the end of the season.
 

 

Editors' Picks

Joining his new teammates in Dubai he spoke openly after his first training session stating that his father encouraged him to make the move to Parkhead.
His farther, George Weah, was the 1995 FIFA Ballon D’Or winner and an AC Milan legend.

He currently is president of Liberia. 

 

 

Timothy completed his training first training session with his new club at their Dubai training camp. His mother Clar Weah and aunt Nancy Larnor are also in Dubai to support him over the following days. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers praised the youngster's attitude saying he was a young talent with natural attributes of pace and technique.

Article continues below


 

It's very tight at the top of the Scottish Premiership as both Celtic and Steven Gerrard's Rangers look to compete for the title.

Next article:
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week: Eriksen, Fernandinho, Arnautovic headline squad
Next article:
Ozil, Koscielny and Monreal return as Arsenal's injury problems lessen
Next article:
Chelsea weighing up move for Napoli full-back Hysaj
Next article:
When is the MLS SuperDraft, star players & how does it work?
Next article:
Chelsea midfielder Palmer joins Bristol City on loan
Close