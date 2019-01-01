Gazidis: I want Maldini as Milan technical director

The club legend could be set for a new role at San Siro, if the Serie A side's CEO gets his wish this summer

chief executive Ivan Gazidis wants to appoint Paolo Maldini as technical director following Leonardo's departure.

Leonardo stepped down as sporting director on Tuesday, the same day head coach Gennaro Gattuso resigned from the club.

Gattuso himself had confirmed his departure earlier on Tuesday, saying he is walking away despite having two years remaining on his contract, while Leonardo​ had only been in his job for one season.

Milan are set for a busy off-season after missing out on qualification by just one point and CEO Gazidis is eyeing a new role for club great Maldini, who is the team's sporting strategy and development director.

Gazidis, who offered thanks to both Leonardo and Gattuso as the two left the club , hopes to "bring Milan back to the top" and would like the help of Maldini in doing so.

"Ideas, talent and solid base, like that we will bring Milan back to the top," Gazidis said in an excerpt from his interview with Gazzetta dello Sport to be published on Wednesday.

"And I want Maldini as the technical director."

Maldini – Milan's record appearance holder with 902 matches across 24 years for the Rossoneri – retired in 2009 and rejected a behind-the-scenes position in 2016 before taking up a role under owners Elliot Management in August.

The 50-year-old could be involved in the search for a new coach, with Milan linked to the likes of boss Simone Inzaghi, 's Maurizio Sarri and coach Marco Giampaolo.

Reports out of claim that Maldini is taking his time in deciding on the new offer, though he could make his decision as soon as Wednesday.



Milan actually closed the season in style, winning their final four matches, but it wasn't enough for the club to overtake city rivals for the final Champions League spot in Serie A.

Whoever does take over will have the benefit of having Krzysztof Piatek for a full season, the striker having finished third in the league scoring charts despite making the jump from to Milan in January.