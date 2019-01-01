Gatoch Panom: Haras El-Hodood sign Ethiopian midfielder

The 24-year-old Ethiopia international has teamed up with the Haras El Hodoud Stadium outfit on a free transfer

Egyptian Premier League side Haras El-Hodood have secured the signing of Gatoch Panom.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined as a free agent after he ended his contract with El Gouna.

Panom started his professional career with Ethiopian Coffee in 2012 and earned his first international call-up to the Ethiopia national team while playing for the club.

On the back of his fine performances for Ethiopian Coffee, he moved to , where he joined Anzhi Makhachkala, signing a three-year contract.

After six months with the Russian club, the midfielder parted ways with the side on a mutual agreement and joined Egyptian side El Gouna.

Panom has made 29 appearances for Ethiopia and has seven goals for the East Africans.