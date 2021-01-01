Garcia follows Aguero to Barcelona from Man City as defender signs five-year deal at Camp Nou

The Spanish defender, who began his career in the Blaugrana's famed La Masia academy, has returned to the club on a long-term contract

Eric Garcia has followed Sergio Aguero to Barcelona from Manchester City, committing to a five-year deal at Camp Nou.

Garcia was unveiled at Barca on Tuesday and will officially join the club on a free transfer when his contract at Etihad Stadium expires at the end of the month.

The 20-year-old has spent the last four years of his career at City, having been plucked out of the Blaugrana's famed La Masia academy, but has now returned to familiar surroundings one day after Aguero's arrival in Catalunya.

What's been said?

Barca have confirmed the signing of Garcia in a statement on their website, which reads: "FC Barcelona and Eric Garcia have reached an agreement for the player to join the club from July 1, once his contract with Manchester City is at an end.

"The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2025-26 season and his buy-out clause is set at €400 million (£344m/$489m)."

Why has Garcia left Man City?

Garcia decided against extending his contract with City at the start of the year as Barca attempted to finalise a deal for the centre-back before the end of the January transfer window.

The two parties reached a verbal agreement but the Blaugrana were unable to pay a transfer fee amid their well-documented financial troubles caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Garcia had to bide his time for another five months as a result, with Pep Guardiola only including him in his plans sparingly as City chased major honours across all competitions.

The Spanish defender finished the 2020-21 campaign with only 12 appearances to his name, including just six in the Premier League, but has now secured his dream move back to Barca.

Garcia's overall record at Etihad Stadium

Garcia featured in 35 games across all competitions during his three seasons in City's senior squad, recording one assist but failing to open his scoring account.

He picked up Premier League and Carabao Cup winners' medals at the Etihad; however, he missed out on a Champions League triumph after Guardiola's side were beaten in the final by Chelsea on Saturday.

Article continues below

Who else are Barca in the market for?

Barca are reportedly set to turn their attention to two more high-profile signings after securing the services of Aguero and Garcia as Ronald Koeman continues to prepare for his second season at the helm.

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum is being tipped to be the next man through the Camp Nou doors, with Lyon's Memphis Depay expected to join his Netherlands team-mate in the coming weeks.

Further reading