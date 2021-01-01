Ganago strike not enough as Lens lose against Gueye’s Paris Saint-Germain

The Cameroon international found the back of the net but his effort could not save the Blood and Gold from defeat at Parc des Princes

Ignatius Ganago was on the scoresheet as Lens lost 2-1 to Idrissa Gueye’s Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.

Ganago was afforded his 13th league start of the season and utilized the opportunity to increase his tally for the Blood and Gold.

The Cameroon international’s effort was, however, not enough to help Franck Haise’s men continue their unbeaten run.

Senegal international Gueye also started the encounter for the Parisians and played a significant role to ensure his side secured all three points.

The midfielder was recently suspended from the Champions League after he was shown a straight red card during PSG’s defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of their semi-finals clash on Wednesday.

Lens started the encounter on the back foot allowing PSG to open the scoring in the 33rd minute through Neymar after benefitting from Julian Draxler’s assist.

Moments before the hour mark Mauricio Pochettino’s men were two-goal up after Marquinhos headed home Neymar’s cross.

Ganago then reduced the deficit for the Blood and Gold, firing his effort from close range beyond the reach of goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Mauro Icardi then thought he had opened the scoring in the 83rd minute when he hit the back of the net but the video assistant referee ruled out ht effort for offside.

Despite the effort from Lens to try and level matters, PSG held on to their lead to clinch victory at Parc des Princes.

Ganago featured for 69 minutes before making way for the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Gael Kakuta.

Gueye, meanwhile, played for 60 minutes before he was replaced by Marco Verratti and made one tackle, two interceptions as part of his contribution.

Ganago has now scored seven goals and provided three assists in 22 league games, amid other dazzling displays.

The forward will hope to help Lens return to winning ways when they take on Lille in their next league game on May 7.