'Game's gone!' – VAR slated again after controversial Rose handball gives Man City penalty

The away side were awarded a spot-kick after a video review in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg

The list of VAR controversies is always growing, and it got another entry in Tuesday's match between and .

The quarter-final first leg was scoreless in the 12th minute when Danny Rose blocked Raheem Sterling's shot on goal.

With the ball striking Rose's slightly raised arm, referee Bjorn Kuipers went to the monitor to take a second look and eventually awarded a penalty to City.

The decision was highly controversial, as Rose appeared to have his arm close to his body, but Hugo Lloris would then ensure his side would not go down to an early deficit.

The Spurs goalkeeper blocked Sergio Aguero's subsequent penalty, ensuring the match continued scoreless.

Despite the save, there were still plenty of complaints about what appeared to be a harsh call.

Chants of "VAR, VAR" going to be heard frequently throughout matches now, fans calling for action at perceived incident. Already heard loudly here. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 9, 2019

Really not sold on the way VAR is being implemented. Use of technology is a good thing but there's something really jarring about a system which gives a decision like that penalty in retrospect - one barely anyone in the ground saw or many (if any) players actually appealed for. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) April 9, 2019

We have the best referee in the world out here. He didn’t see a penalty...

VAR did. Some guys in a track suit in a bus outside the stadium responsible for VAR saw it



Just saying — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) April 9, 2019

VAR was supposed to make this easier yet we are more divided and at odds than ever before over what is and isn’t an infringement/penalty/whatever — My Son Awareness Month (@JamesTylerESPN) April 9, 2019

There are going to be A LOT of VAR penalties for handball from now on. — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) April 9, 2019

VAR is going to PISS everybody off next season and I cannot wait — YouTube: Shirtless Plantain Show (@Nigerianscamsss) April 9, 2019

Yet another example of how horribly inconsistent VAR is. Saturday, identical incident with Alex Sandro against Milan wasn't given. Today penalty is given vs Danny Rose. Whether it should be a penalty is irrelevant, the inconsistency with VAR is dreadful this season #TOTMCI — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) April 9, 2019

This is shambolic use of #VAR. — Aly Wagner (@alywagner) April 9, 2019

Not what VAR should be used for. Never a clear and obvious error. Justice done... in my opinion, — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 9, 2019

This is not what VAR was sold as, even to those who were strongly on board. This is not eradicating serious refereeing errors or reducing controversy. It's merely shifting it from on-pitch to off-pitch. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) April 9, 2019