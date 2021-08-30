Gallagher: I'm learning from Vieira & Cole but I want to score goals from midfield like Lampard

The Blues midfielder can boast having some of the best former players as mentors in his loan season with the Eagles

Conor Gallagher is looking to add both leadership and goals to his game in order to play more like his hero Frank Lampard.

Crystal Palace and manager Patrick Vieira signed Gallagher on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea amid competition from both Leeds and Newcastle.

Now, meeting up with Lee Carsley and England's Under-21s, he will train under Chelsea legend Ashley Cole for the first time. However, it is legendary Blues midfielder Lampard who he is looking to emulate.

What did he say about the Chelsea icons?

"Frank Lampard is someone I have always looked up to, being a Chelsea fan, it was incredible watching him and the number of goals and assists he got was crazy for a midfielder," Gallagher said from St George's Park.

"It is ridiculous with his numbers. I want to be a goalscoring midfielder but there’s a lot of work to be done. I got a couple of goals the other day which gave me confidence for sure."

On Cole, he added: "I haven't worked with him yet but I've seen him around the Chelsea training ground. I'm really excited to work with him. I looked up to him as well as a Chelsea fan.

"He was the best left-back in the world. He can teach me things - he seems like a top guy and a top coach."

How is Gallagher doing this season?

After missing Palace's first game due to being ineligible to play against his parent club, the 21-year-old has made a huge impact.

He has started all three of his side's other matches, earning man of the match last time out for his display away at West Ham, where he scored two brilliant goals.

Gallagher spoke of watching old video clips of his new manager Vieira, who was one of the Premier League's best-ever players and carries loads of intel on how to succeed in the division.

The 21-year-old was asked whether he saw Vieira's famous tunnel bust-up with former Manchester United captain Roy Keane while Vieira was at Arsenal.

"Oh, I've seen that a few times, yes," he said with a laugh. "I was a bit too young to watch him play but I have watched videos of him. I have seen him running past players and bullying people basically.

"I'm really excited with how he wants to play, how he is as a person and manager."

Adding that he wants to be a leader like the former Gunners captain, having worn the armband while in Chelsea's academy, Gallagher said: "I'm not a leader in terms of communicating or shouting on the pitch.

"It seems like when I'm on the pitch that I breathe so heavily that I can’t talk, to be honest. But I think in the way I play, I want to lead in that aspect through working hard, pressing aggressively and helping others around me.

"I would like to think [that I am a leader], yes."

