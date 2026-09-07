Galatasaray Istanbul, all the information on the broadcast at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting Gala's matches live on TV and livestream?

Turkey's record champions are looking to finish top of the Süper Lig again, while also chasing silverware in other competitions. But fans need multiple subscriptions from different providers to watch every match live. Here's where Gala's matches are being shown.

Galatasaray Istanbul, all the information on coverage at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting Gala's matches live on TV and livestream?

Watch Galatasaray Istanbul live on TV and livestream in the Süper Lig, Champions League and Türkiye Kupasi

Germany does not show the Turkish Süper Lig on free-to-air television. Big providers such as DAZN and Sky do not hold the rights to the Turkish league either. beIN Sports hold them exclusively.

Fans in Germany can still watch the matches live through Digiturk Euro, which carries beIN Sports broadcasts. To tune in, supporters need a Digiturk Euro subscription with the sports package, available for 119 euros per year.

The Galatasaray matches in the UEFA Champions League can mainly be watched in Germany on DAZN in the 2025/26 season. The streaming service is seen as the "home of the Champions League" and shows around 90 per cent of all matches live, both as individual games and in the popular conference format. For fans of the Turkish champions, DAZN is therefore the key destination for following Gala's appearances live in Europe's top club competition.

Tuesday's top Champions League match, though, is shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

From the 2027/28 season up to and including 2030/31, Champions League coverage will mainly move to Paramount+, with DAZN missing out in the rights allocation.

There is currently no free-to-air TV or livestream coverage of Türkiye Kupasi matches in Germany, so Galatasaray games in that competition are not being shown live on free-to-air television.

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Galatasaray Istanbul, all the information on coverage at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting Gala's matches live on TV and livestream? Live ticker on SPOX

SPOX also runs a live ticker for selected Champions League matches on its homepage, keeping you fully up to date at all times. This way.

Galatasaray Istanbul, all the information on coverage at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting Gala's matches live on TV and livestream? The club at a glance