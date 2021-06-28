Galatasaray confirm Mostafa Mohamed injury blow after first pre-season friendly match

The 23-year-old suffered a setback as the Lions started their preparation for the 2021-22 season with a victory in Istanbul

Galatasaray forward Mostafa Mohamed suffered a knee injury during their first pre-season friendly match against Dinamo Bucharest on Sunday, the Turkish Super Lig club has confirmed.

The Egypt international started Sunday’s pre-season friendly match against the Romanian outfit at the Florya Metin Oktay Facilities but he could not play beyond the opening five minutes after he was hit in the knee.

Mohamed was subsequently replaced by Ali Yavuz Kol as Galatasaray sealed a 2-1 win, thanks to Aytac Kara's double.

The Lions, in their medical report, disclosed that the Zamalek loanee suffered bone marrow edema (build-up of fluid in the bone) and his treatment has commenced.

“After the first examination of our player Mostafa Mohamed, who dropped out of the game in the fifth minute of the friendly match against Dinamo Bucharest, flexing in the leg, edema was detected due to the impact in the left ankle," the club's statement read .

“Bone edema in the left knee and bleeding in the capsule were detected in the emergency MRI examinations. No ligament injury was found.

"In addition, the treatment of our player, who has bone edema and bleeding in the joint capsule in the left ankle MRI, has been started."

Mohamed joined Galatasaray on a one-and-a-half-year loan from Egyptian club Zamalek in February and he instantly made himself a key player in Fatih Terim's squad.

After making a goalscoring debut in the Turkish top-flight against Istanbul Basaksehir on February 2, the 23-year-old scored the match-winning goal as Galatasaray pipped Fenerbahce 1-0 in the Istanbul derby four days later.

He ended the 2020-21 campaign in Turkey with nine goals in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Mohamed’s impressive form made him a strong favourite to make the Egypt squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but Galatasaray are not ready to release him with a crucial Uefa Champions League qualifying match against PSV scheduled for July 20.

“We received an official letter from Galatasaray citing the difficulty of Mostafa Mohamed’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics,” the Egyptian FA President Ahmed Megahed told ONTime Sport .