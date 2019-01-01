Gabon coach Daniel Cousin on his way out after Afcon qualification failure

The former Hull City forward’s contract stated that he would leave his post as Gabon coach if the team fails to qualify for the 2019 Afcon finals

Gabon sports minister Alain-Claude Bilie By-Nze has instructed the Federation of Gabonese Football (Fegafoot) to terminate Panthers coach Daniel Cousin’s contract following failure to qualify for Afcon.

Gabon missed out on a ticket to 2019 at the last qualifying hurdle following a 1-1 draw away in Burundi.

This left Cousin’s job hanging, and the country’s Sports Minister has ordered Fegafoot to terminate his contract and begin the search for his replacement.

“We have given Fegafoot the mission to put an end to the contract of the current coach,” By-Nze was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“The job is now open to Gabonese or foreign coaches and a new coach will be named within 30 to 60 days.”

The axe could also fall on players whose commitment to the national team has been questionable. A rebuilding exercise has been ordered by the Sports Minister.

“We will rebuild the national team on a new basis, by sidelining all those who showed a lack of will, a lack of patriotism, and who have put forward financial gain while forgetting the nation and team spirit,” By-Nze said.

“We will re-examine the policy of player fees. The goal is not only to reduce costs but to make sure that those who really deserve it have access to the fees.”

Gabon captain and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also hinted at quitting international football.