Fred warns Man Utd must 'minimise' dressing room leaks in 2022-23 as midfielder slams 'fake news' reports

Manchester United midfielder Fred acknowledges that the only way to cut down on the “fake news” that continues to leak out of the club’s dressing room is to improve collective standards after not being good enough “in everything we did” last season. The 2021-22 campaign saw the Red Devils post their worst Premier League points tally, with the 13-time champions collecting just 58 on their way to a sixth-place finish and another failed bid to secure Champions League qualification.

With positive results proving hard to come by at times, there has been plenty of discussion regarding supposed divides in the camp and certain players being unhappy – amid talk of superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave – and Fred admits that it is time to put things right under new boss Erik ten Hag.

Are Manchester United are a divided camp?

Fred has told ESPN of the recent struggles at Old Trafford and the need to get back on track: “Manchester United are a huge club, one of the biggest in the world so there'll always be rumours about the dressing room and numerous other things and we need to minimise this.

“Unfortunately a lot of fake news comes out in the media trying to harm our dressing room. We weren't doing well in the league.

“We have to protect ourselves from this, remaining strong and most importantly supporting your team-mates every day.

“Last season we weren't good enough in everything we did.

“It's behind us now. We now have to think about the future, next season. We need to forget about last season, identify the errors and not repeat them.”

Does Fred have a role to play for Man Utd?

Ten Hag is busy piecing together plans that he hopes will get United back in the top-four mix and in pursuit of more major honours – following a five-year barren run without a trophy.

He is looking to bolster his midfield ranks as part of that process, with Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong still a top target, but Fred believes that he has a role to play for the Red Devils having taken in 36 appearances across all competitions last term as some of his doubters started to be won over.

The 29-year-old Brazil international has said of his standing at Old Trafford: “I don't think last season was the first time people realised I was a good player.

“I didn't come to Manchester United by chance, my first season wasn't great though the others were good. We didn't do very well last season but thankfully I managed to do a good job here.

“I hope to improve further this season, improving every day by working hard. A lot of people will criticise you, try to put you down.

“As I've said before I'm very relaxed. I don't let it bother me and continue working hard on the pitch.

“I want to meet my objectives, playing well here and for my national team. I want to continue doing my job, regardless of what they say.”

