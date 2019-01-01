Fraser welcomes 'very nice' Arsenal speculation as stock rises at Bournemouth

The Scotland international is being linked with a summer move to a Premier League heavyweight and is flattered to be attracting such attention

Ryan Fraser has left the door open for a switch to , with the Bournemouth midfielder conceding it is “very nice” to be attracting such interest.

It has been suggested that the international is among those to figure on the Gunners’ transfer radar.

Unai Emery is expected to bolster his ranks over the summer and will look to bring in home-grown Premier League experience as part of those plans.

Fraser, who has recorded 10 assists for Bournemouth in the English top flight this season, could be an option Arsenal turn to.

The 25-year-old is reluctant to speculate on what his future might hold, but admits to being flattered by the rumours surrounding him.

He told Sky Sports of the Arsenal talk: "I'm not going to lie, it's very nice. It means you are doing something right.

"They are a huge club, a massive club. When you see your name thrown around you always think to yourself that you are a Bournemouth player and you try to do well.

"I'm not going to lie, you do feel good, especially when it's a massive club."

Fraser, who has been with Bournemouth since their days in League One, is enjoying his most productive season to date.

He has taken in 36 appearances across all competitions, recording seven club goals and opening his international account for his country.

Expectation has risen around him this term, but the diminutive winger insists talk of possible moves elsewhere will not lead to him putting any more pressure on himself.

He added: "No, not really. If you think like that I'll probably have one [a bad game] at the weekend, my passing will be miles off.

"I will just keep doing what I am doing, try to enjoy myself and try to win the game for my team.

"What will be, will be."

Fraser is only under contract at Bournemouth until the summer of 2020, so they will have a decision to make in the next window as they either seek to put fresh terms in place or cash in on a player before his value starts to depreciate.