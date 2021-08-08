The 23-year-old Super Eagle opened his account for the Bees as they saw off the visiting Spanish side in a pre-season friendly

Nigeria international Frank Onyeka grabbed his first goal for promoted side Brentford as they came from behind to beat Valencia 2-1 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who came on as a substitute at the start of the second half, scored the winner for the Premier League outfit after Ethan Pinnock had cancelled out Valencia’s 29th-minute opener courtesy of Diego Lopez at Brentford Community Stadium.

It was the visiting side who started the game on a high note and they took the lead in the 29th minute when Lopez evaded defender Kristoffer Ajer, who was signed from Celtic, before slotting the ball past Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Onyeka, who signed for the Bees from FC Midtjylland, was then introduced at the start of the second half, and it was at this point when they started to dominate the game and their push for a goal paid off in the 65th minute when Pinnock headed home to beat Valencia custodian Christian Rivero.

The Super Eagle then won the game for the home team in the 70th minute after he took advantage of a defensive mix-up inside the Valencia danger zone to slam the ball home past Rivero.

Brentford could have added a third goal with three minutes left to the final whistle when Onyeka combined well with Pinnock, and the latter raced through to meet the inviting cross from the Nigerian but his header bounced off the post.

At the other end, Valencia almost levelled matters when Maxi Gomez unleashed a ferocious left-footed effort but it was blocked by Pinnock, and from the resultant goal-kick, Brentford launched another late attack but Rivero was quick to stop Bryan Mbeumo from tapping home.

With the goal, Onyeka will be hoping to get regular playing time and help the Bees, who earned promotion to the top-flight after 74 years in exile, keep their status for next season.

Brentford will kick off their Premier League season with a home game against Arsenal on August 13.