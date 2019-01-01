Kessie’s strike helps Milan to a comeback victory against Genoa

The Ivory Coast international scored the decisive goal to help the Red and Blacks edge past Aurelio Andreazzoli’s men at Luigi Ferraris

Franck Kessie was the hero at Luigi Ferraris after helping clinch a 2-1 victory against in Saturday’s game.

The 22-year-old played a key role for the Red and Blacks as they came from behind to claim the maximum points in their fourth away game this season.

In the 41st minute, Lasse Schone opened the scoring for Aurelio Andreazzoli’s men before Theo Hernandez levelled proceedings for the visitors six minutes into the second half.

Genoa were reduced to 10 men after Davide Biraschi was sent off by referee Maurizio Mariani for serious foul play in the area.

A penalty was subsequently awarded for Milan which international Kessie calmly dispatched into the net for the winning goal.

Milan held on to their lead despite being reduced to 10 men after Davide Calabria received his second yellow card in the encounter.

Kessie lasted for the duration of the game while international Ismael Bennacer was an unused substitute.

The former midfielder will hope to maintain the form in their next outing against Lecce on October 20.