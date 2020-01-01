Barcelona signing Francisco Trincao will define a decade, says Braga president

The forward is due to complete his €31m move to Barcelona in July and Braga's president expects big things from the attacker.

have secured the signature of Francisco Trincao and Braga president Antonio Salvador believes the attacker will be one of the world's best in 10 years.

Trincao signed a five-year deal with Barca in January, but his €31 million (£27m) move to Camp Nou will not come into effect until July 1. It remains to be seen whether that date will be adhered to due to the suspension of most major sport during the coronavirus pandemic.

A €500m (£435m) release clause was included in the deal signed by the Under-21 international, who has scored seven goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for Braga this season.

In an online meeting with supporters, Salvador tipped Trincao to be a huge success in and assured fans he does not expect further departures.

"We already know we are going to lose one of our great players, one that I consider the best, one that will define a decade from now, which is Trincao," said Salvador. "As you know, he has been sold to Barcelona. I believe that almost the entire squad will be maintained next season."

He added: "Our squad will increasingly have players from the academy. This is due to the exceptional facilities we created. They will provide even more talent. We want a strong core of players that will support players who can move into the line-up."

The 20-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract at Camp Nou, was the joint top-scorer at the 2018 European Under-19 Championships as Portugal claimed victory.

He is capable of playing in all positions across the front line and will offer Barca an extra attacking dimension when he moves to Spain next season.

His arrival comes as Barcelona look to reshape their front line before next season starts, with several forward players linked with both the entrance and exit doors of the Blaugrana.

striker Lautaro Martinez has been heavily linked, while rumours persist that Neymar will return to Barca following his world-record transfer to in 2017.

Conversely, Antoine Griezmann could leave Barca after one season, with the club also said to be listening to offers for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.