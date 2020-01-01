Fortune: Bafana Bafana legend leaves Manchester United for Reading FC

The retired midfielder has joined the Royals, who will be looking to secure promotion to the Premier League

Former international Quinton Fortune has been appointed Reading FC's first-team coach.

The Royals made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon as they reinforced their technical team ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season.

Fortune, who has been working as an assistant manager at 's under-23 side, has reunited with his former teammate Veljko Paunovic at Reading.

More teams

Paunovic was recently appointed new Reading manager and he has decided to bring in Fortune and former and striker Nuno Gomes.

"Reading Football Club are pleased to confirm that Quinton Fortune and [former international] Nuno Gomes have both put pen to paper to sign coaching contracts with the Royals," a club statement read.

"The duo arrive as part of our new manager’s first-team staff and joined Veljko Paunović on the training pitch at Bearwood Park for the first time this morning.

"And it is from Manchester United that Fortune arrives in RG2 – having played 126 times under Sir Alex Ferguson, he completed his Uefa A Licence and last season assisted Neil Wood as a coach with United’s Under-23s."

Paunovic and his technical team will be looking to ensure that Reading secure promotion to the Premier League during the new campaign.

Meanwhile, United also released a statement thanking Fortune for the role he played in the club's Under-23 side.

"Manchester United can confirm that assistant Under-23s coach Quinton Fortune has left the club to take up the position of first-team coach at Reading," a statement from the club confirmed.

"Everyone at the Academy wishes Quinton the best of luck in his new role. All of our coaches, as well as the players, receive a huge amount of development and this is another example of the type of progress that an individual can make within the Academy system.

Article continues below

"The Under-23s' promotion was a great achievement for Neil Wood and his staff so we’d like to thank Quinton for his role in that."

Fortune had a short stint as Bafana Bafana assistant coach under English tactician Stuart Baxter in 2017.

He was capped 46 times by Bafana and represented South Africa in two Fifa World Cups, in 1998 and 2002, and in an African Cup of Nations final against .