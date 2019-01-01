Former Manchester City forward Bony in talks with Italian and Turkish clubs

The 30-year-old admitted there has been contact with foreign clubs as he continues his search for a new challenge

Former forward Wilfried Bony confirmed his representative is in negotiations with clubs in and .

The international, who left at the end of his contract in June, is a free agent and is currently training with League Two club Newport County.

Earlier this week, Newport manager Michael Flynn shared a selfie on social media to show Bony has been training with his team in an attempt to keep his shape.

The 30-year-old is hoping to resolve his future with the European transfer deadline fast approaching.

"I need to train with a team to be fit before I find a new team," Bony told BBC Sport Wales.

"My agent is talking with some clubs in Italy and Turkey also. We are waiting for the best offer and then after discussing it, we will try to go there and sign. I hope to find a club as soon as possible."

The former Swansea City club-record signing disclosed how he ended up training in Newport, thanks to Ivory Coast coaching staff Ryland Morgans.

"He [Morgans] asked how I was feeling after coming back from the African Cup. He asked me if I was training with Swansea," he continued.

"I said no, I asked them but the boss there said it was not the appropriate time for that, for different reasons. I respect his decision.

"I continued to follow my programme. We were speaking and Ryland told me I can go to Newport - he knows the manager.

Article continues below

"I said why not - let me go there. It's one hour from Swansea so I started training with them.

"Swansea is my second home after Africa - it will always be a part of me.

"On top of that my boys are playing with them, so always I will be here whatever happens."