Former Manchester City captain Fernandinho seals transfer to Brazil with Athletico Paranaense

The midfielder will return to his home country after over a decade in Europe

Athletico Paranense have completed the signing of former Manchester City star Fernandinho, the club announced.

Fernandinho left Manchester City this summer, departing on a high after winning yet another Premier League title.

The now-former City captain will now return to his home country to sign with Athletico after originally representing the club from 2002-05.

Fernandinho seals return to Brazil

What was said?

"We had numerous proposals, from several different clubs, from Brazil and abroad," the midfielder said at his unveiling. "But the most sensible decision was to return home and try to give my best here at Athletico now."

Fernandinho's Manchester City career

The midfielder originally joined City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and spent nearly a decade with the Premier League club.

He made a total of 338 appearances for City, featuring at least 33 times in every season he spent at the Etihad Stadium.

By the end of his career in Manchester, the midfielder had won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and six League Cups while earning PFA Team of the Year honors in 2018-19.

A return home

Fernandinho returns to Athletico Paranense, having featured for the club at the start of his career.

The Brazilian previously appeared 72 times for the club, scoring 14 goals, before moving to Shakhtar in 2005 to begin what was a nearly two-decade-long run in Europe.

