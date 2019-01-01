Former Man Utd full-back Buttner claims to have snubbed Rangers & Celtic to make MLS move

The Dutch defender will be heading to America in 2020, with a number of other advances having been knocked back to join the New England Revolution

Former defender Alexander Buttner claims to have snubbed advances from and in order to agree a move to outfit the New Revolution.

The Dutch full-back will be heading to America for the start of the 2020 campaign.

He had offers to remain in Europe, but is ready for a new challenge after severing ties with Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem over the summer.

Terms were tabled to keep him in his homeland, while offers were considered by leading sides from and .

Buttner, though, shunned those approaches, telling De Gelderlander: "There was a lot of interest this summer.

"Vitesse wanted to keep me and there was a three-year deal on offer, but we couldn't figure it out.

" then put in a concrete offer but that fell through. , , Apoel Nicosia and Celtic were all interested.

"This week Rangers and became interested. But the decision had already been made. Revolution it is."

Buttner is looking forward to joining the ranks in MLS, with some star names having graced American soccer in recent times.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been starring for the , Wayne Rooney at , while it has been suggested that midfielder David Silva could become a marquee addition for David Beckham’s new Miami franchise.

"I am entering a competition with a great image," Buttner added.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney play football there. Perhaps David Silva will come to Major League Soccer.

“I will be among them. Of course this is a dream destination. America is booming in football."

Buttner needs a move to the Revolution to get his career back on track.

He has endured a tough time since returning to his native with Vitesse in 2017.

Questions were asked of his attitude and physical condition during a second spell in Arnhem.

He has, however, proved himself at a high level in the past.

Sir Alex Ferguson took him to Old Trafford in 2012, but just 28 appearances were taken in for United across all competitions before fierce competition for places forced him to look for regular game time elsewhere – with Dynamo Moscow snapping him up after two years in England.