Live Scores
Malaysia U19

Former Malaysia U-16 players called up to Hodak's camp

Last updated
Comments()
AFC
The second phase of Malaysia U-19's training camp under head coach Bojan Hodak is set to begin right after the first finishes this Sunday.

BY        ZULHILMI ZAINAL       Follow on Twitter

Five former Malaysia U-16 players have been called up to the second phase of Malaysia U-19 training camp under head coach Bojan Hodak.

Editors' Picks

The five boys, who last September qualified for the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship which was hosted by Malaysia, are set to train under the Croatian from January 21 to 29, in preparation for the the 2019 AFF Championship and the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship, which are scheduled to take place in July and September this year, respectively.

One of the five included 17-year old forward Luqman Hakim Shamsudin, who ended the AFC U-16 campaign as its joint top-scorer with five goals, despite the fact that the Young Tigers failed to advance past the group stage.

The first phase of the camp had started on January 15, and is set to end on the 20th. It appears that Hodak is simply using the two camps to observe as many players as he can, as they are participated by two separate sets of players.

The full list of the second camp are as follows:

NO

CLUB

AGE

TEAM

1.

SIKH IZHAN NAZREL SIKH AZMAN

17

SSMP

2.

NAJMUDIN AKMAL KAMAL AKMAL

16

SSMP

3.

LUQMAN HAKIM SHAMSUDIN

17

SSMP

4.

AHMAD ZIKRI MOHD KHALILI

17

SSMP

5.

ALI IMRAN SUKARI

17

SSMP

6.

NASHRAN ELIAS

18

KELANTAN

7.

HAFIZAN GHAZALI

17

KELANTAN

8.

KHALAIF MOHD NASROM

17

KELANTAN

9.

SHAFI AZSWAD SAPARI

18

MELAKA

10.

AIDIL AZUAN

18

MELAKA

11.

IMAN RAFAEI ABD RAZAK

18

PULAU PINANG

12.

DANIEL IRFAN NADZRI

18

PULAU PINANG

13.

AKRAM HALIM BASHAH

18

PERLIS

14.

ALIF DANIEL RUSDI

18

PERLIS

15.

SYAFIQ SABARUDDIN

18

PKNS

16.

AHMAD AZRAF AHMAD AZAM

18

PKNS

17.

AKMAL HAKIM RAZALI

18

UITM

18.

IMAN SHAH ANUAR

17

UITM

19.

FIRDAUS IRMAN MOHD FADHIL

18

PKNP

20.

ADAM FAHIMI MOHAMAD BASHIR

18

PKNP

21.

NAFIZUDDIN FAUZI

18

JDT

22.

MUHAMMAD AZIM MOHD RAFIQ

18

NEGERI SEMBILAN

23.

AKMAL HAZIM ISMAIL

18

PERAK

24.

ISKANDAR SHAH MOHD JAMIL KILIN

18

SARAWAK

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account for photos and videos!

Next article:
Mourinho: Finishing second with Man Utd one of my greatest achievements
Next article:
Calhanoglu deal 'financially impossible' for Leipzig
Next article:
Oman 3 Turkmenistan 1: Last-gasp Al-Musallami guarantees progression
Next article:
Japan 2 Uzbekistan 1: Shiotani stunner seals comeback and top spot
Next article:
Asian Cup 2019: Fixtures, results, standings, tickets & complete guide to January tournament
Close