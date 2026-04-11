John Guidetti has joined Swedish fourth-tier side Rinkeby United, the club announced via its official channels. The move formally ends the 33-year-old striker’s professional career.

“Rinkeby United is proud to present yet another new signing!” the club announced on Instagram. “A player with experience in the top leagues and at top clubs in Europe, such as Manchester City, Feyenoord, Celtic, Celta de Vigo, Alavés, BP and, most recently, AIK.”

“A well-deserved international with multiple league titles to his name. Having graced iconic arenas such as Camp Nou, Bernabéu and De Kuip, he now calls Rinkeby home.”

“A passionate supporter who has long followed the club from the sidelines, he is now ready to pull on the black and white shirt. Lethal in the box, mentally strong and renowned for his winning mentality on and off the pitch, we present: John Guidetti!”

Guidetti’s most recent club was AIK, where he played from mid-2022 until the end of last year; his contract was not renewed, leaving him a free agent. In November, he told Expressen that he was considering a farewell to professional football.

During his 2011/12 loan at Feyenoord from Manchester City, he won over Rotterdam fans with 20 goals in 23 games, including hat-tricks against Ajax, Vitesse and FC Twente.

He went on to play for clubs including Celtic and Celta de Vigo, but injury problems meant he never fully fulfilled his considerable promise.