Former England star Gascoigne cleared of sexual assault & common assault

The former Tottenham and Lazio star was found not guilty of the charges following an incident on a train in August 2018

Former , and Newcastle midfielder Paul Gascoigne has been found not guilty of sexual assault and common assault.

Gascoigne, 52, who earned 57 caps for England between 1988 and 1998, was arrested on August 20, 2018 and charged on November 19 with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on a train.

He entered a plea of not guilty at Peterlee Magistrates' Court in County Durham on December 11 last year, with the case coming to trial at Teesside Crown Court this week.

Gascoigne contended during the trial that he had kissed the woman "to give her confidence" after fellow passengers insulted her.

“I was not drunk, I was not forceful, I was not sexual. I was just reacting to the lady getting called fat and ugly,” he told jurors from the witness box.

Defending Gascoigne, barrister Michelle Heeley QC recognised that the kiss had taken place but insisted that there was no sexual element to her client's actions.

“You cannot be sure Mr Gascoigne had a sexual intent," she told jurors.

"He has been consistent throughout, he didn’t kiss [the complainant] for any other reason in his mind than to reassure her that she was not fat or ugly.”

In judge Peter Armstrong's directions to the jury on Wednesday, he informed them they may consider an alternative offence of "assault by beating" if found not guilty of sexual assault following evidence and witness statements.

The jury returned verdicts of not guilty for both charges on Thursday.

“Thank you, your honour, thank you to the jury, and thank you to my dentist," he said in the court, in reference to the dentures which he removed in order to give testimony during the trial.

His solicitor read a statement on behalf of Gascoigne outside the court, saying: "To have a sexual allegation hanging over me for over 12 months has been so tough.

"I'm so glad I was finally able to put over my side of the story and the jury came to the correct verdict."