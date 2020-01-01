'My goal against Barca was spectacular' – Forlan recalls incredible Atletico strike partnership with Aguero

The pair were brought together following Fernando Torres' move to Liverpool, and they formed a fearsome strikeforce

Diego Forlan has fondly recalled the the deadly strike partnership he formed with Sergio Aguero during the pair’s time together at .

The pair spent four seasons together for Atletico, with Aguero joining from Independiente in 2006 and Forlan moving from a year later.

They hit incredible heights together in the 2008-09 season. Aguero scored 17 goals in while Forlan plundered 32 in 33 league appearances, with the forward winning the European Golden Shoe as a result.

"I remember the year of the Golden Shoe with great affection," he told Atletico’s official website.

"We all wanted to have that possibility of qualifying for the for the second time.

"It was what the club deserved for what they had done and had showcased. It was the beginning of what would come later with the title [the next season], so I remember it very fondly.

"The streak was very good: 32 goals in 33 games.

"I started with a good number of goals. Then I was gaining confidence and more goals appeared, many of which from outside the area.”

Forlan says he and Aguero shared an understanding that served Atletico well during their time together.

"With Kun, we made a very good duo," he said.

"[We were] different, but we understood each other well.

"I dropped back when we were defending. When it came to attacking, one of us moved into the space which wasn't occupied by the other.”

"[My goal] against was spectacular,” he added of an incredible 4-3 win over the Catalans in 2009.

"Yaya Toure was marking me, we were losing 2-0 and I scored from 35 metres out into Victor Valdes' far post.”

Forlan also thanked Atletico fans for their support during his time in Madrid, with supporters having made a special tribute to the Uruguayan ahead of a game with in September 2019.

"You don't dream of individual trophies when you are young," he said. "You dream of being a football player.

"Doing things well ends up helping the team and ends up being important in helping the club achieve as many things as possible.

"It was what made me happy and made me feel fulfilled.

"[Atletico fans'] tribute was very special in the derby.

"I will always remember the affection of the club's people and the fans.”