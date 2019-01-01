‘Forever in our thoughts’ - Football world pays tribute to Emiliano Sala after body found in plane wreckage

Players and clubs took to social media to pass along their sadness and condolences after police confirmed the Argentine's body was identified

News of Emiliano Sala’s death has sent the footballing world into mourning after it was confirmed late on Thursday the forward’s body had been identified from the plane’s wreckage.

Dorset Police confirmed the sad news releasing a statement saying their coroner had identified the 28-year-old, and that the families of Sala and pilot David Ibbotson had been notified.

Messages of sadness, support and condolences have poured in on social media since as the footballing world mourns the tragic passing of the late Cardiff City forward.