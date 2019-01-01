Footballers with hidden musical talents: Alisson, Sanchez & Cech

The Liverpool goalkeeper is a skilled guitarist and noted Britpop fan, while the Chile international is an accomplished pianist

While certain footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo have a penchant for playing darts and Joe Allen is particularly fond of raising chickens, others possess secret musical talents.

Whether it's lending your rapping skills for two of the most iconic anthems of our generation or rocking out with a heavy metal band during your off-duty time as a coach, footballers are more musically-inclined than you might realise.

Goal has rounded up some of most noteworthy of footballers who dabble in music when they're not on the pitch.

Footballers with musical talents

In addition to being one of Europe’s top-rated shot-stoppers, goalkeeper Alisson is also a talented singer and guitarist.

A rock music fan, the international performed a cover of Oasis' "Don’t Look Back In Anger" during his initiation to the Liverpool team the summer he joined, and also collaborated with Scouse musician Jamie Webster (who wrote "Allez, Allez, Allez") on guitar.

Having good reflexes with your arms and legs is integral to goalkeeping… so it’s no wonder that Petr Cech is also a natural drummer. The Gunners shot-stopper is a skilled percussionist and drums as a side hobby. He has his own YouTube channel where he has covered the likes of Stereophonics and Rihanna, and contributed kit duties for an charity fundraising video featuring Alexis Sanchez on keys and Nacho Monreal on shaker duty.

Memories of Sanchez playing “Glory Glory Man United” on the piano when he first joined the Red Devils may come screaming back to you – but at least the international wasn’t faking his playing! Despite critics doubting he was really playing the piano in the video, the striker is an accomplished musician.

Leighton Baines' status as a guitarist and ‘indie kid’ is well-documented. The full-back is mates with the Last Shadow Puppets duo Alex Turner and fellow Scouser Miles Kane (who is a Liverpool fan), and even brought a guitar as a carry-on with the team to the 2014 World Cup.

He also enjoys record-shopping in New York City’s Greenwich Village and used to run a weekly music blog for , where he rounded up his favourite indie tunes that included tracks by Tame Impala and The XX.

"He's been to a few of our gigs and even gone on tour with us, and we've become best friends," said Kane in 2013 to the Independent . "Lately, I've been sending him a few new tunes of mine as soon as I've mixed them. I sent him my new single before anyone else, as I trust him and I know how excited he is to hear it."

Baines turns to music to unwind from the football, adding: "Football is big in this country and as a player, you can become so immersed that it can take over your life. So I like to shut the door on football, to escape, and that's where music comes in for me."

He continued: "There's a playlist mix that the lads at Everton listen to in the changing room before and after a game.

"The lads mostly chose hip-hop and R&B, but I've tried to open their eyes and introduce some other stuff, which doesn't always go down well. But since I've been playing Miles' stuff to them, someone has taken it upon themselves to add some of his singles – 'Come Closer' and 'Inhaler' – to the mix. It's only one in every 15, but it's nice to hear it pop up."

When he’s not coaching, former West Ham and boss Slaven Bilic plays rhythm guitar with hard rock band Rawbau. Bilic's preferred guitar of choice is his red Gibson Explorer, and in 2008 his band recorded a song for Croatia's performance at Euro 2008 titled "Vatreno Iudilo" ("Fiery Madness").

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, who is a massive Hammers fan, met Bilic during his playing days at Upton Park and even extended an offer of a guest appearance onstage.

"Bilic is really a great guy,” said Harris. "With regards to being a guest at the concert, I am not sure if he will be in Split, but if he can make it we will see."

Former starlet Jese Rodriguez formed a Spanish Reggaeton band with his friend DJ Nuno in 2014. He also released the song "Yo Sabia" the following year under the moniker 'Jey M', and its music video has since racked up 30 million views on YouTube.

Of course, how could we forget the brilliance of the iconic "The Anfield Rap" which was co-written, recorded and performed by former Liverpool striker John Barnes in 1988?

Barnes is a talented rapper and also contributed vocals for New Order’s "World In Motion" , written as the official England song for the 1990 World Cup (and potentially the greatest song of all-time).

With his unruly beard and long, untamed ginger mane, Alexis Lalas looked more at home at a dingy metal concert than at the 1994 World Cup. Sure enough, the former U.S. national team defender is a skilled guitar player and an avid fan of hard rock music – his college band The Gypsies even opened for Hootie & the Blowfish! Additionally, he has released six solo albums and also dabbles in music production and sound engineering.

Ex- forward Ruud Gullit teamed up with Dutch reggae group Revelation Time and released anti-apartheid hit song " South Africa" in 1988 , in which he contributed bass and backing vocals.

His first musical breakthrough came four years earlier, however, while he was still at . Single “Not the Dancing Kind” ended up charted in the Holland top 10.

Former Newcastle player Nolberto Solano is a talented trumpet player in addition to being a prolific free-kick taker. In fact, the Peruvian was so passionate about his trumpet-playing that he would call former coach Bobby Robson and play him a few bars over the phone and serenade his team-mates during training.

"I don’t think Bobby Robson was so keen on me playing my trumpet,” Solano told FourFourTwo in 2005 .

"He didn’t know about it when he first took over as manager, but he soon found out when I rang him up one night and played down the phone to him. I’m not sure he was too amused.

"Sometimes I’d take it [the trumpet] into training and play it for the lads in the dressing room – though it wasn’t always too successful. One time I played a duet with Gary Speed on guitar, but he likes rock music and I like salsa. I now realise the two styles should probably never be mixed."

Daniel Sturridge is a passionate hip-hop and R&B fan who is known for his love of Drake and Future, in particular. In 2016, the Liverpool forward announced his plans to try his hand at producing and makes beats in his spare time.

Having been pictured frequently alongside the likes of Drake and Dizzee Rascal, the striker has been given the moniker of a ‘hipster footballer’. In response, Sturridge said: "They probably have given me that title because I have decent taste in music, and I dress quite well. But I’m not trying to be that person."

Not content with just winning the treble with in 1999, Andy Cole also released the single “Outstanding” the same year. Contrary to the track’s title, it was not outstanding at all, though it peaked at #68 in the UK charts. The physical 7-inch vinyl, however, is being sold on Discogs for a measly $0.67 (£0.50).

There was a time during Paul Gascoigne's career where he would have gotten away with singing about sausage rolls, which is precisely what he did in 1990. In “Fog On the Tyne”, Gazza waxes lyrical about the Greggs delicacy, while in "Geordie Boys” , he pays tribute to his hometown's most famous alcoholic beverage: "Newcastle town, there's Geordie Brown/ cheers to the lads who sup it down".

Retired footballer Dion Dublin is already a multi-talented individual, a presenter on BBC One daytime show Homes Under the Hammer in addition to spells playing for Norwich, England and Leicester. On top of all that, Dublin also plays the saxophone and drums, and once accompanied indie band Ocean Colour Scene on stage.

The best have been left for last. Glenn Hoddle and Chris Waddle (who unforgivingly went with the alias 'Glenn & Chris' instead of 'Hoddle & Waddle') were team-mates at England and Spurs and so, naturally, decided to collaborate on a pop song together. Synth-pop track "Diamond Lights" was released in 1987 alongside an atrocious - yet rather brilliant - performance on Top of the Pops.

You’d imagine that the duo were aiming for a tune in the style of Hall & Oates, but they were sadly miles off-target.