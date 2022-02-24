Brazilian players from both Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv have released a video pleading for help from their home country's government as they seek to leave Ukraine.

Russia has invaded its neighbouring country, with troops having advanced from several sides under orders of president Vladimir Putin.

Explosions have been reported from across Ukraine, while Putin has said that any outside interference will be met with an "instant" response.

What have the Brazilian players & wives said?

Speaking on behalf of the assembled group of players and wives, Shakhtar centre-back Marlon said: "Hi guys, we're all gathered here, both Dynamo and Shakhtar players, our families.

"We're staying at this hotel, in light of the current situation, and we're asking you for help. There's a fuel shortage in the city, borders are closed, air space is closed, we can't leave.

"We're asking for help from the Brazilian government, we hope you can help by sharing this video and reaching as many people as possible."

One of the players' wives then added: "We, the wives, are staying with the kids and we're feeling a bit abandoned because we don't know what to do, or how to do it.

"News won't come to us unless it comes via Brazil and we're asking for help, for our children. We left our homes in a rush, with only the clothes on our bodies, we don't know if there will be food.

"We don't know how things will be, so we're reaching out for help to sort out our situation."

What else has been said about the Ukraine-Russia invasion?

High-profile Ukrainians such as Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and former striker Andriy Shevchenko have called for solidarity within their nation, while Benfica star Yaremchuk revealed an emblem of support after scoring against Ajax on Wednesday.

Fyodor Smolov, meanwhile, is the first Russian player to publicly comment, simply writing 'no war!' in an Instagram post.

Elsewhere, Shakhtar boss Roberto De Zerbi stated that explosions woke people up in the night, but insisted that he was not going to turn his back on the club and leave the country.

Bundesliga club Schalke have also acted, stating that they will remove their sponsor, Gazprom, a Russian majority state-owned energy corporation, from their shirt.

GOAL can also confirm that UEFA will strip Russia of hosting rights for this year's Champions League final, which was set to take place in Saint Petersburg at the end of May.

