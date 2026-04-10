Following in the footsteps of Zamalek and Al Ahly, Mourinho is on the verge of a historic yet bittersweet achievement

José Mourinho’s Benfica remain unbeaten in the Portuguese league and are on course for a historic season, yet discontent persists among fans and within the club.

As reported by the website “Al-Sharq”, Benfica remain unbeaten with six matches left yet occupy third place, seven points adrift of leaders Porto, making the title a remote possibility.

His side have won 19 of 28 games and drawn nine, yet Porto have lost only once, posting 23 wins and four draws, and are now on the verge of the championship.

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Those nine draws—many coming in crucial fixtures—are seen as the primary reason for Benfica’s slip in the title race, with critics arguing the team lacks decisiveness when it matters most.

Exits from the Champions League (to Real Madrid), the Portuguese Cup (to Porto) and the League Cup (to Braga) have left the league as Benfica’s last chance to avoid a trophy-less campaign.

Another trophy-less campaign now looks inevitable for the Portuguese coach.

Mourinho now risks going a fourth straight season without silverware, his last triumph having been Roma’s 2021–22 Europa Conference League victory.

Despite remaining unbeaten, the Eagles risk a rare distinction: going trophy-less despite not tasting defeat.

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The same pattern occurred in 1977–1978, when Benfica and Porto finished level on 51 points, only for the Dragons to claim the title on goal difference.

Football has seen similar instances, most notably Egyptian side Zamalek in 1980–81, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli in 2014–2015, Turkey’s Galatasaray in 1985–1986 and Italy’s Perugia in 1978–1979 all went unbeaten domestically yet failed to win the title.