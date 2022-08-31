Fofana joins Chelsea from Leicester City in record breaking £75m transfer

Chelsea have completed the signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester City for a reported record fee of £75 million ($88m) plus add-ons.

The Frenchman moves to Stamford Bridge

Highest fee Chelsea have paid for a defender

Fofana now most expensive defender in the league

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old defender joins the Blues on seven-year contract. He will partner Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Silva in Thomas Tuchel's three-man defence at Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Frenchman joined Leicester City in 2020 and was a regular starter under Brendan Rodgers in his maiden season. The 2021/22 campaign, though proved to be a disastrous one for the player as he fractured his ankle at the very beginning of the last season and remained out of action until March 2022.

He has played in 52 matches in total for Leicester out of which 37 appearances were in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Tuchel could hand Fofana his Chelsea debut against Southampton in a midweek Premier League clash on Tuesday, but if that fixture comes too soon, the forward will likely play his first game against West Ham on September 4.