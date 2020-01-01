Foden & Greenwood facing fines as police confirm investigation into England pair's coronavirus protocol breach

The Three Lions duo have already been axed from Gareth Southgate's squad, but may soon be hit with a more severe punishment

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood are facing fines after confirmation from police that an investigation into the pair's coronavirus protocol breach will be undertaken.

Foden and Greenwood were both dropped from the latest Three Lions squad on Monday following allegations that they invited girls back to the team hotel in Reykjavik, .

Both men will be sent back to England separately and will have to follow quarantine guidelines before being cleared to return to competitive action at their respective clubs, and .

More teams

Gareth Southgate confirmed that the duo had broken 'bubble' rules regarding the containment of Covid-19 at a press conference ahead of his side's clash with on Tuesday.

"These are two boys I don’t know particularly well at the moment so can’t speak in great depth," said the England boss. "I have got to try and speak with them later in the appropriate way.

"They have got responsibilities and they have apologised. What is clear is that there was a breach of the coronavirus guidelines. We spent such a long time getting those measures in place - the whole squad followed that together.

"It is a very serious situation and we have treated it that way. Obviously, they have been naive, we have dealt with it appropriately."

The Police have now revealed that they will be conducting an inquiry which could lead to further punishment for Foden and Greenwood, with social distancing laws currently in place across Iceland to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Police press officer Gunnar Sveinbjornsson told The Telegraph: “It has been brought to our attention and we will look into it. But it’s too early, obviously, to say what the outcome will be.”

Article continues below

Sveinbjornsson went on to add that breaches of the country’s coronavirus rules were punishable by “a fine of some sort”.

Foden and Greenwood were both handed their senior international debuts during England's 1-0 victory over Iceland on Saturday evening, which saw City winger Raheem Sterling grab the winning goal from the penalty spot.

However, neither man will eligible for selection when Southgate's men take on Denmark in Copenhagen, where they will be looking to make it two wins from their opening two fixtures in their group.