Flick tips Lewandowski to challenge Gerd Muller's Bundesliga scoring record

The ex-Germany hitman has held the milestone for almost 40 years, but Bayern's star is hot on his heels in 2019-20 and netted on the league's return

Robert Lewandowski is being backed to challenge Gerd Muller's record of scoring 40 goals in a single season.

The Poland international took his season's tally to 26 goals in 24 league games and 40 in all competitions with a penalty that set Bayern on course for a 2-0 win at Union Berlin on Sunday.

In their first game back after the coronavirus suspension, Bayern were the dominant side without being at their very best.

More teams

Lewandowski's influence fluctuated, but he remains the man to whom Bayern look for goals, and head coach Hansi Flick is confident there are plenty more to come in this campaign.

Bayern have just eight games remaining in the league, so it would take a supreme effort for Lewandowski to match or pass Muller, who set the record while playing for Bayern in the 1971-72 season.

But providing Bayern can offer him the right service, Flick does not discount it happening.

"Lewy makes a good impression, I think he is in top form," said Flick.

"Today we failed to incorporate him into our game as much and we have to do that better in general in our offensive game.

"He scored again, is at 26 goals, and has eight games left to break Gerd Muller's record. That is not going to be easy but he has the quality.

"If someone can do it, it's him."

Lewandowski has 40 for the season already, when domestic cup goals and those in the are taken into account, reaching that mark for a fifth successive season.

While he continues to be feted, Sunday saw Bayern leave room for improvement, as Flick acknowledged.

Their lead over second-placed is back up to four points, however the teams go head to head later this month in a game that could yet threaten Bayern's momentum.

Article continues below

Flick said: "We had several opportunities to score, especially in the second half, but we didn't take advantage of them.

"Like for example on counter-attacks when we had some space. That's what we have to do better.

"Of course, we knew that at first not everything would go as planned. But the important thing was that we continued to resist and kept being concentrated and in the end won the game."