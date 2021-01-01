Flamengo vs Palmeiras: How to watch Brasileirao Serie A matches

Two Sao Paulo giants meet in Friday's derby, with both secure of their place in this year's Libertadores

The Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A is the top level of soccer in Brazil and has been the breeding ground for some of the world's greatest players including Pele and Neymar.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

As a result, football fans and scouts from all over the world watch the Brasileirao to see some of tomorrow's stars today, as well as some of the most exciting and entertaining games on television, filled with amazing technical ability and plenty of goals.

The 2021 Serie A season kicked off on the weekend of May 28 following the conclusion of Brazil's state championships, and will run without interruption until the final round of fixtures in December.

How to watch Flamengo vs Palmeiras

Flamengo were crowned back-to-back Serie A champions in February as they pipped Internacional to the title in a thrilling finale.

On the last day the Rio side were downed by Sao Paulo, but Inter failed to get the victory needed to take the summit as they were held 0-0 by Corinthians, handing the Mengao the title by one point.

Rogerio Ceni's men followed that up with a state triumph, beating out Fluminense in the Carioca final to take their latest gong.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, started 2020 on a high as they downed Santos to win the Copa Libertadores - while they also emerged victorious in the Copa do Brasil.

Unsurprisingly, the Verdao's league form suffered while their attentions were turned elsewhere, and they could only take seventh in Serie A.

They also missed out on the Paulista Championship to Sao Paulo, who prevailed in the final 2-0 on aggregate.

Flamengo vs Palmeiras is available to stream worldwide on Fanatiz , where you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Brasileirao 2021 is exclusive to Fanatiz outside Brazil.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 30 12pm/3pm Flamengo vs Palmeiras Fanatiz

Flamengo vs Palmeiras team news and preview.

Flamengo will be at full strength for Sunday's Serie A curtain-raiser.

Bruno Henrique and Willian Arao return to the hosts' starting line-up after missing Thursday's Copa Libertadores meeting with Velez Sarsfield through suspension.

Marcos Rocha, Kuscevic and Gabriel Veron are all on the injured list for the visitors, while Renan is also a doubt as he recovers from a knee problem.

Watch all this weekend's Brasileirao matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.

What other Brasileirao matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 30 7am/10am Atl. Mineiro vs Fortaleza Fanatiz May 30 12pm/3pm Ceara vs Gremio Fanatiz May 30 2:15pm/5:15pm Paranaense vs America MG Fanatiz May 30 2:15pm/5:15pm Chapecoense vs RB Bragantino Fanatiz May 30 2:15pm/5:15pm Corinthians vs Goianiense Fanatiz May 30 4:30pm/7:30pm Internacional vs Sport Recife Fanatiz

Watch the Brasileirao live on Fanatiz.