Finland vs Romania: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Finland welcome Romania to face them at Helsinki Olympic Stadium in a Group B3 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

Finland vs Romania date & kick-off time

Game: Finland vs Romania Date: September 23/24, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Finland vs Romania on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on this Fox Soccer Plus.

In India, fans can catch it on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Soccer Plus fuboTV India N/A SonyLIV

Finland squad & team news

With a one-point advantage over their visitors, Finland will know that victory saves their place and seals their fate - and that alone will be incentive enough to succeed.

Defeat will not leave them down for certain - but it will make their path to survival a far tougher prospect.

Position Players Goalkeepers Hrádecký, Eriksson, Sinisalo Defenders Uronen, Alho, Väisänen, Ivanov, R. Jensen, Terho, Hoskonen, Tomas Midfielders Schüller, Kamara, Soiri, F. Jensen, Valakari, Niskanen, Kairinen, Lingman, Soisalo, Antman Forwards Pukki, Pohjanpalo, Forss, Källman, Hostikka

Romania squad and team news

Bottom of the group and fighting to survive, Romania know they need to take a result off Finland - or it is the drop for them.

Whether they can pull one out of the bag is another matter entirely - but they will be trying their best to ensure that they do so.