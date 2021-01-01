Finidi George at 50: Kluivert, Van der Sar and Van Gaal lead emotional tributes to Ajax legend

On the occasion of his golden jubilee, several legends of the Sons of the Gods have paid homage to the African football icon

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, Edwin Van der Sar, Patrick Kluivert and a host of Ajax legends have sent their wishes to Finidi George on his 50th birthday.

The former Nigeria international was a key figure in the Eredivisie team that silenced AC Milan to lift the 1994–95 Champions League title.

And to celebrate his golden jubilee, Ajax compiled a video involving members of the all-conquering side to congratulate their former right-winger.

Aside from Van Gaal, Van der Sar and Kluivert, others involved were Danny Blind, Kiki Musampa, Ronald de Boer, Marc Overmars, Frank de Boer, Winston Bogarde, and Michael Reiziger.

“Finidi, congratulations on your birthday. 50 years already but we will never forget you, my friend,” said Blind.

“Georgy my friend, I just take this opportunity to wish you a very happy birthday. I hope you enjoy your wonderful day. But above all, I hope you are safe and in good health. Take care buddy and see you soon. Tchau!” according to Musampa.

Kluivert, who scored the winning goal in the 1-0 defeat of the Italian giants at Vienna’s Ernst-Happel-Stadion also gave his shout out: “Finidi, dear brother happy 50th birthday. I want to wish you a lot of happiness and health for you and your family.

In the words of Overmars who later featured for Arsenal and Barcelona, his partnership with the Nigerian remains one of the best in Ajax history. “It was an unbelievable time in Ajax to play together with you.

“You were on the right side; I was on the left side. I think it was one of the best combinations Ajax had in history.”

Before heading for Real Betis in 1996, 'The Gazelle' also won three Eredivisie diadems, two Johan Cruyff Shields, one Uefa Super Cup and one Intercontinental Cup with the Johan Cruyff Arena giants.

On the international scene, Finidi was part of the Super Eagles squad that helped the country win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title in Tunisia.

He also played a key in their qualification for their maiden World Cup appearance where they crashed out to Italy in the Round on 16.