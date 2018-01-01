'Finally a round of justice!' - Nigerians react to Uefa Champions League round of 16 draw

On Monday, the qualified teams from the group stage learned their fates for the next round of the elite European tournament

Nigerians are thrilled with the outcome of the draw for this season's Uefa Champions League knockout round and have taken to social media to have their say.

Some of the intriguing ties will see Manchester United take on Ligue 1 champions PSG while Premier League table-toppers Liverpool lock horns with Bayern Munich.

Also lined up among the last 16 teams, is an encounter between Barcelona and Lyon and a date between reigning champions Real Madrid and Ajax.

From the draw, Liverpool, Man City & Tottenham have a chance for the quarter final Beth, Atletico Madrid and Juventus tie is a must wait. The others are shift for the big teams. #SSFootball #UCLdraw https://t.co/nquCEb370a — Sosh (@AJshuaibu) December 17, 2018

Bayern Munich will send Liverpool packing. No questions #UCLdraw — Mr. E 💥 (@Eldino_09) December 17, 2018

UEFA, finally a round 16 justice after all this time.. #UCLdraw — Kareema Zee (@kareemazee) December 17, 2018

Fellaini telling Mou they are going to face PSG #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/QmaVcDkv2W — Ariwoola Olaide🇳🇬 (@onlyoneadatos) December 17, 2018

We united are gonna trash PSG

And dalot will pocket neymar #UCLDRAW — Andrea😘 (@Andreabuna) December 17, 2018

When you realize that you will face Neymar and Mbappe in next round#UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/ChhrWREcwy — पंडित जॉन स्नो (@Gujju_Jon) December 17, 2018

Imagine phil Jones trying to stop neymar and Mbappe😂😂😂🤣.... I can't 😂😂😂😂☺😂😂... #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/q8prPi3STL — Lamido🤓 👻 👑 (@IbrahimJafr) December 17, 2018

God! please don't let us to fall in the hands of our enemies.....Please give us a easy team. IJN 🙏#UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/GFttazw84X — 👑SOMETHING LITE🇳🇬 (@ollygodspower) December 17, 2018

Manchester United Vs Paris Saint Germain



PSG should rest Mbappe and Neymar for the quarter finals #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/MWuLaHPxn6 — ladimeji Adekola🇳🇬 (@Miztasmallz) December 17, 2018

When Manchester United fans find out we are facing PSG in the #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/TyqXSuvQPe — IG: Omope Abdul Azeez (@Iam_Abdulaxis) December 17, 2018

Neymar, mbappe and cavani



Vs



Bailey, smalling and lindelof



Mourinho:



#UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/7YEffOZXW0 — 🧟‍♂️YhuR ViLLage P€opl£🧟‍♂️ (@Its_urboijoel) December 17, 2018

This is how Barcelona going deal with Lyon. pic.twitter.com/FCPYRCCbUd — Mr gill (@Harpindergill8) December 17, 2018

Real Madrid will win the Champions League again — David K. (@chelanga_) December 17, 2018

Wow... I think the draw is just perfect and looking ahead to an entertaining round of 16 ties. #UCLDraw — CHI-DIVINE (@diobi94) December 17, 2018

Though we wanted a stronger team to prove to the world that we are ready for the champions league cup this year, but all the same we won't take chances with Lyon.

We would handle them like a league contender.

Quarter final here we come.#ForcaBarca#UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/SBzZ76CTHg Article continues below — Mazi Emmanuel Onwuasoeze 🇳🇬 (@MOnwuasoeze) December 17, 2018

Our Champions League tie, na God hand e dey 😂#MUFC pic.twitter.com/dBReIH3EbF — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) December 17, 2018

Liverpool to lose to Bayern

Madrid to lose to Ajax

PSG to lose to Utd

Spurs to lose to Dortmund

Barca, Juventus & City to qualify #UCLdraw — B’face (@Bfacemwape) December 17, 2018

The first legs of the fixtures will take place on February 12-13 and 19-20.